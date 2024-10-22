Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 22 Ottobre 2024
Singapore: Alarming Rise in Telegram Scams in 2024

October 22, 2024_ Scams and criminal activities on Telegram have increased by 137% in the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year. Minister...

Singapore: Alarming Rise in Telegram Scams in 2024
22 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
October 22, 2024_ Scams and criminal activities on Telegram have increased by 137% in the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year. Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Cik Sun Xueling revealed these data at the Global Anti-Fraud Plenary Asia 2024 in Singapore on October 21. Criminals are reportedly using artificial intelligence to create deceptive messages, encouraging victims to transfer money online. A recent United Nations report identified Telegram as the main platform for cybercrime activities. The news was reported by Berita Harian. Singapore, one of the most developed city-states in Asia, is known for its strict anti-crime legislation and focus on cybersecurity.

