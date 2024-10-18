Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:10
Singapore: Amerigo Vespucci and Villaggio Italia arrive at Marina Bay

October 18, 2024_ The Amerigo Vespucci, the historic ship of the Italian Navy, and the Villaggio Italia will be in Singapore from October 24 to 28,...

18 ottobre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
October 18, 2024_ The Amerigo Vespucci, the historic ship of the Italian Navy, and the Villaggio Italia will be in Singapore from October 24 to 28, 2024, offering a unique experience to discover Italian culture. This event, which marks the ship's first visit to Singapore, will feature a series of activities celebrating Italian art, music, gastronomy and technology. Visitors will be able to board the ship to explore Italian maritime traditions and participate in events dedicated to sustainability and entrepreneurship. The news is reported by bykido.com. The initiative, supported by the Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, represents an important opportunity to promote Italian excellence in the world.

