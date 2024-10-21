Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 21 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Amerigo Vespucci and Villaggio Italia arriving for the first time

21 October 2024_ Singapore will host for the first time the Amerigo Vespucci, the historic training ship of the Italian Navy, and the Villaggio...

Singapore: Amerigo Vespucci and Villaggio Italia arriving for the first time
21 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

21 October 2024_ Singapore will host for the first time the Amerigo Vespucci, the historic training ship of the Italian Navy, and the Villaggio Italia from 24 to 27 October 2024. The event, which will take place at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre, will include an opening ceremony with the participation of dignitaries from Singapore and Italy, celebrating Italian maritime and cultural excellence. Visitors will be able to explore the ship, considered "the most beautiful in the world", and participate in events dedicated to Italian culture, art and innovation. The news is reported by alvinology.com. This event represents an important opportunity to promote Italian naval tradition and cultural heritage in the heart of Singapore.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
events dedicated to Italian Italian Navy Singapore the ship
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza