Singapore: Amerigo Vespucci and Villaggio Italia arriving for the first time

21 October 2024_ Singapore will host for the first time the Amerigo Vespucci, the historic training ship of the Italian Navy, and the Villaggio Italia from 24 to 27 October 2024. The event, which will take place at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre, will include an opening ceremony with the participation of dignitaries from Singapore and Italy, celebrating Italian maritime and cultural excellence. Visitors will be able to explore the ship, considered "the most beautiful in the world", and participate in events dedicated to Italian culture, art and innovation. The news is reported by alvinology.com. This event represents an important opportunity to promote Italian naval tradition and cultural heritage in the heart of Singapore.