Giovedì 31 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:36
Singapore: Amerigo Vespucci celebrates Italian culture at Marina Bay Cruise Center

October 30, 2024_ The Amerigo Vespucci, the legendary Italian training ship, left Singapore after a five-day visit that delighted locals and expats...

Singapore: Amerigo Vespucci celebrates Italian culture at Marina Bay Cruise Center
31 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
October 30, 2024_ The Amerigo Vespucci, the legendary Italian training ship, left Singapore after a five-day visit that delighted locals and expats alike. During its stay, the ship attracted tens of thousands of visitors, transforming the Marina Bay Cruise Center into a vibrant Italian cultural hub, known as Villaggio Italia. The event featured Italian artists, including actress Serena Autieri, and celebrated Italy's nautical and cultural heritage. Undersecretary of Defense Matteo Perego di Cremnago described the ship as a "cultural bridge."

