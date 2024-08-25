Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 25 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: An Italian Dad Promotes Saizeriya For Its Value For Money

August 24, 2024_ An Italian TikToker from Singapore took his father, Bruno, to try Saizeriya, a restaurant known for its affordable Italian cuisine....

Singapore: An Italian Dad Promotes Saizeriya For Its Value For Money
25 agosto 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 24, 2024_ An Italian TikToker from Singapore took his father, Bruno, to try Saizeriya, a restaurant known for its affordable Italian cuisine. Surprisingly, Bruno gave it a positive rating, appreciating the value for money, despite some of the dishes not being typical Italian dishes. Among the dishes he tasted, he found some items on the menu, such as the corn soup and chicken ham pizza, curious, which he had never seen in Italy. The news was reported by mustsharenews.com, highlighting the interest in Italian cuisine in Singapore as well. Saizeriya is a popular restaurant that offers a take on Italian cuisine, attracting customers for its affordability.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
gave it Alleanza Nazionale his father Bruno
Vedi anche
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza