Singapore: An Italian Dad Promotes Saizeriya For Its Value For Money

August 24, 2024_ An Italian TikToker from Singapore took his father, Bruno, to try Saizeriya, a restaurant known for its affordable Italian cuisine. Surprisingly, Bruno gave it a positive rating, appreciating the value for money, despite some of the dishes not being typical Italian dishes. Among the dishes he tasted, he found some items on the menu, such as the corn soup and chicken ham pizza, curious, which he had never seen in Italy. The news was reported by mustsharenews.com, highlighting the interest in Italian cuisine in Singapore as well. Saizeriya is a popular restaurant that offers a take on Italian cuisine, attracting customers for its affordability.