Singapore: Aquitalia debuts at the Singapore Yachting Festival with the support of Raffles Yacht

04 August 2024_ Aquitalia, a luxury yacht brand originally from Florence, made its debut at the Singapore Yachting Festival thanks to the collaboration with the local dealer Raffles Yacht. Michelle Ye, CEO of Yihong Yachts, underlined the importance of customer experience in the nautical sector, presenting the Aquitalia 68, a model that combines Italian design and technological innovation. Aquitalia's presence in Singapore marks a significant step for the brand, which aims to expand its influence in the Asian market, where interest in luxury yachts is growing. The news is reported by luxuo.com, highlighting the importance of the Italian nautical tradition in the international context. Aquitalia, with its elegant design and Italian roots, aims to attract an ever-widening clientele in Asia and beyond.