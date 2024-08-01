Singapore: Asia-Europe Cultural Festival debuts in Italy with an innovative musical collaboration

01 August 2024_ The Asia-Europe Cultural Festival, which celebrates the artistic diversity between Asia and Europe, will take place for the first time in Italy from 30 August to 7 September 2024, in collaboration with the Oriente Ovest dance festival. During the event, the Siong Leng Musical Association of Singapore and Tempo Reale of Florence will present BRIDGE, a cross-cultural musical collaboration resulting from a six-month hybrid residency program. This initiative represents an important opportunity to unite different musical traditions, with Tempo Reale exploring electronic music and Siong Leng dedicating itself to traditional Nanyin music. The news is reported by culture360.asef.org. The festival not only promotes cultural dialogue, but also highlights Italy's role as a meeting point for contemporary arts.