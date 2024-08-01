Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 01 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Asia-Europe Cultural Festival debuts in Italy with an innovative musical collaboration

01 August 2024_ The Asia-Europe Cultural Festival, which celebrates the artistic diversity between Asia and Europe, will take place for the first...

Singapore: Asia-Europe Cultural Festival debuts in Italy with an innovative musical collaboration
01 agosto 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 August 2024_ The Asia-Europe Cultural Festival, which celebrates the artistic diversity between Asia and Europe, will take place for the first time in Italy from 30 August to 7 September 2024, in collaboration with the Oriente Ovest dance festival. During the event, the Siong Leng Musical Association of Singapore and Tempo Reale of Florence will present BRIDGE, a cross-cultural musical collaboration resulting from a six-month hybrid residency program. This initiative represents an important opportunity to unite different musical traditions, with Tempo Reale exploring electronic music and Siong Leng dedicating itself to traditional Nanyin music. The news is reported by culture360.asef.org. The festival not only promotes cultural dialogue, but also highlights Italy's role as a meeting point for contemporary arts.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The Asia Europe Cultural Festival The news is reported by musical collaboration August
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza