Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
Singapore: Asian debut for the luxury yacht Aquitalia 68 with Italian interiors

15 July 2024_ After the European debut of the Aquitalia 78 at the Cannes Yachting Festival last year, the brand made its Asian debut at the Singapore...

Singapore: Asian debut for the luxury yacht Aquitalia 68 with Italian interiors
15 luglio 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
15 July 2024_ After the European debut of the Aquitalia 78 at the Cannes Yachting Festival last year, the brand made its Asian debut at the Singapore Yachting Festival presenting the first Aquitalia 68 with interiors designed by Pulina Exclusive Interiors. Yihong Yachts shipyard, founded in 2005 in China, has recently expanded its global presence, including new dealers in Asia, Europe and the United States. The Aquitalia 68, launched in 2016, is known for its elegant lines and sophisticated design, which recall Italian aesthetics. Yihong Yachts CEO Michelle Ye highlighted the importance of the fluid design and open spaces, distinctive features of the model. luxuo.com reports it. The debut in Singapore marks a significant step for the brand, which continues to promote ocean sustainability in collaboration with Raffles Yacht and The International SeaKeepers Society.

