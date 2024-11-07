Singapore: Autonomous Vehicles for Public Transport and Logistics Trials Begin

November 6, 2024_ Singapore is set to begin trials of autonomous minibuses and logistics vehicles, aiming to address job challenges in the transportation and logistics sectors. Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat announced that the vehicles will be used on fixed routes and at low speeds to better manage risks. Two pilot projects have already been approved, one for cleaning vehicles and one for transporting goods, both of which have been successfully tested. The news was reported by Tamil Murasu. Singapore, known for its technological innovation, aims to integrate these autonomous vehicles into its public transportation system, starting with less complex routes.