Domenica 08 Settembre 2024
Singapore: Bankruptcy cases rise in first half of 2024
08 settembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
07 September 2024_ In the first half of 2024, Singapore recorded a 25% increase in bankruptcy cases compared to the same period last year, with 2,334 people filing for bankruptcy. This increase was attributed to various economic factors that affected citizens, making it difficult to pay off debts. Local authorities are monitoring the situation and may implement measures to support struggling debtors. The news was reported by straitstimes.com. Singapore, one of Asia's strongest economies, is facing economic challenges that could affect the financial stability of its citizens.

bankruptcy cases bankruptcy Singapore Local authorities
