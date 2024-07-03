Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Barista from Singapore will represent the country at the world coffee championships in Italy

2 July 2024_ The Singapore National Coffee Championship (SNCC) has successfully concluded its 2024 edition, selecting representatives for the world...

Singapore: Barista from Singapore will represent the country at the world coffee championships in Italy
03 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

2 July 2024_ The Singapore National Coffee Championship (SNCC) has successfully concluded its 2024 edition, selecting representatives for the world coffee championships. Wong Ruoqi (Chris), winner of the Singapore National Barista Championship, will participate in the World Barista Championship in Milan, Italy, in October 2025. The event, part of SIGEP Asia, featured 70 competitors across different categories, showcasing light the talent and passion of the local bartenders. The competition was organized by the Singapore Coffee Association and took place at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre. This is reported by nuffoodsspectrum.asia. SIGEP Asia is the first Asian edition of the renowned SIGEP Worldwide, the Italian international fair dedicated to artisanal ice cream, pastry, baking and coffee.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
world coffee championships country at terra coffea
Vedi anche
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza