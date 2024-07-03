Singapore: Barista from Singapore will represent the country at the world coffee championships in Italy

2 July 2024_ The Singapore National Coffee Championship (SNCC) has successfully concluded its 2024 edition, selecting representatives for the world coffee championships. Wong Ruoqi (Chris), winner of the Singapore National Barista Championship, will participate in the World Barista Championship in Milan, Italy, in October 2025. The event, part of SIGEP Asia, featured 70 competitors across different categories, showcasing light the talent and passion of the local bartenders. The competition was organized by the Singapore Coffee Association and took place at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre. This is reported by nuffoodsspectrum.asia. SIGEP Asia is the first Asian edition of the renowned SIGEP Worldwide, the Italian international fair dedicated to artisanal ice cream, pastry, baking and coffee.