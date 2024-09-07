Singapore: Billionaires' wealth grows in 2024

06 September 2024_ The collective wealth of Singapore's billionaires has increased by more than 10% to reach US$195 billion in 2024, driven by economic growth and stock market gains. Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Meta, leads the list with a net worth of US$29 billion, followed by real estate tycoons Robert and Philip Ng. Despite the increase, total wealth remains below its 2021 peak of US$208 billion. The source of this information is theonlinecitizen.com. Singapore continues to be a hub of wealth, with the technology and real estate sectors playing a crucial role in economic growth.