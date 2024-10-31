Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 31 Ottobre 2024
Singapore: Blood donation event a success in the city-state

Singapore: Blood donation event a success in the city-state
31 ottobre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
October 31, 2024_ A large number of Singaporeans participated in a major blood donation drive, which was held in several locations across the city-state. This event is considered a crucial event for the Singapore Blood Bank, which collects and distributes blood for medical needs. The active participation of the community highlights the importance of blood donation and its impact on public health. The drive received a great response, demonstrating the solidarity of citizens towards those in need of transfusions. The news was reported by தமிழ் முரசு. Singapore, known for its advanced healthcare system, continues to promote awareness campaigns to encourage blood donation among its residents.

