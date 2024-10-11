Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
Singapore: Brunello di Montalcino conquers local palates

10 October 2024_ Brunello di Montalcino, one of Italy's finest red wines, is gaining popularity in Singapore due to its elegance and complexity. The...

Singapore: Brunello di Montalcino conquers local palates
11 ottobre 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
10 October 2024_ Brunello di Montalcino, one of Italy’s finest red wines, is gaining popularity in Singapore due to its elegance and complexity. The wine, made exclusively from Sangiovese grapes in the Tuscany region, is known for its aromatic profile rich in red cherries and spices, making it an ideal pairing for Italian cuisine and local dishes such as babi pongteh. Chef Oscar Pasinato of Buko Nero Italian restaurant recommends enjoying it with traditional dishes, while Vincenzo Donatiello highlights its uniqueness compared to other terroirs. The news was reported by businesstimes.com.sg, highlighting the growing interest in Italian wines in Singapore. The influence of Italian food culture continues to expand, creating new opportunities for pairing with local cuisine.

