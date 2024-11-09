Singapore: Budget 2025 focuses on economic strategies and multilateral trade

09 November 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has announced that Budget 2025 will focus on economic strategies and jobs, while the country continues to promote trade and multilateralism in an increasingly dangerous global environment. At a press conference, Wong previewed the themes of the Budget, with government consultations starting in December, and addressed current geopolitical challenges. He expressed concern over rising trade tariffs in the region, stressing the importance of strengthening the World Trade Organization (WTO) to resolve trade disputes. The news was reported by The Business Times Weekend. Singapore, a major trading hub in Asia, continues to work with like-minded countries to support multilateral institutions such as the United Nations and the International Monetary Fund.