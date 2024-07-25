Singapore: BVLGARI presents the new fragrance ALLEGRA Chill & Sole by the sea

24 July 2024_ BVLGARI Parfums unveiled its latest olfactory creation, "ALLEGRA Chill & Sole", during an exclusive event at Tanjong Beach Club in Singapore. The event brought together 62 high-profile guests for a sensorial experience that celebrates the elegance and art typical of the Roman tradition. Participants had the opportunity to create their own unique fragrances, guided by Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier, while the new perfume evokes the Mediterranean atmosphere. The news, reported by popspoken.com, highlights the global impact of BVLGARI, a brand that combines the Italian passion for life with the art of perfumery. The ALLEGRA Chill & Sole fragrance is available at Takashimaya and on the official BVLGARI website.