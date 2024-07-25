Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: BVLGARI presents the new fragrance ALLEGRA Chill & Sole by the sea

24 July 2024_ BVLGARI Parfums unveiled its latest olfactory creation, "ALLEGRA Chill &amp; Sole", during an exclusive event at Tanjong Beach Club in...

Singapore: BVLGARI presents the new fragrance ALLEGRA Chill & Sole by the sea
25 luglio 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

24 July 2024_ BVLGARI Parfums unveiled its latest olfactory creation, "ALLEGRA Chill & Sole", during an exclusive event at Tanjong Beach Club in Singapore. The event brought together 62 high-profile guests for a sensorial experience that celebrates the elegance and art typical of the Roman tradition. Participants had the opportunity to create their own unique fragrances, guided by Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier, while the new perfume evokes the Mediterranean atmosphere. The news, reported by popspoken.com, highlights the global impact of BVLGARI, a brand that combines the Italian passion for life with the art of perfumery. The ALLEGRA Chill & Sole fragrance is available at Takashimaya and on the official BVLGARI website.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
event at Tanjong Beach Club official BVLGARI website BVLGARI event
Vedi anche
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza