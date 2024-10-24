Cerca nel sito
 
Singapore: Café Italia brings the authentic flavours of Italy to the heart of the city
24 ottobre 2024 | 20.25
Redazione Adnkronos
October 24, 2024_ Café Italia, a new culinary gem located in UE Square, offers an authentic Italian dining experience in Singapore. Guests can enjoy traditional dishes, artisanal pizzas, and an innovative tapas served on a world-first conveyor belt. Founded by Angelo Buglio, a Sicilian native, the restaurant stands out for its use of fresh ingredients and a welcoming atmosphere reminiscent of the streets of Italy. This news was reported by greatnewplaces.com. Café Italia aims to make every guest feel like part of the family, celebrating Italy's rich culinary tradition in an international context.

