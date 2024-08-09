Singapore: Campari Red Hands Asia Competition Returns After 5 Years

08 August 2024_ The Campari Red Hands Asia bartender competition is resuming after a five-year hiatus with the theme of “Cocktails & Senses”. This year, 15 Singaporean bar teams will participate in a series of challenges, culminating in a local final on 16 September, with the winner representing Singapore at the global final in Milan. Entrants will be asked to present innovative cocktails that celebrate the senses and the use of Campari, an iconic ingredient in Italian mixology. This news was reported by asia-bars.com. The competition not only celebrates the art of mixology, but also highlights the importance of Campari, a symbol of Italian aperitivo culture, in a global context.