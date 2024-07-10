Singapore: Carbon credit agreement with Laos

July 9, 2024_ Singapore and Laos have signed an agreement on carbon credits, paving the way for bilateral trade in this emerging sector and strengthening a 50-year relationship between the two nations. The Prime Minister of Singapore, Lawrence Wong, underlined the importance of this new frontier of cooperation during an official lunch for the Prime Minister of Laos, Sonexay Siphandone, on an official visit to Singapore. The agreement establishes a bilateral framework for the international transfer of carbon credits and the exchange of best practices and knowledge on carbon market mechanisms. This is in line with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which allows cooperation between countries to meet emissions targets and tackle climate change. Tamil Murasu reports it. The agreement aims to facilitate investments, create jobs and promote sustainable development.