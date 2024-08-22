Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 22 Agosto 2024
Singapore: Carbon Trading Tax introduced

Singapore: Carbon Trading Tax introduced
22 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 22, 2024_ Singapore's Ministry of Finance has announced that carbon trading will be subject to a 5% sales tax. Sellers will not have to pay the tax on transaction costs paid to the Ministry of Environment. This measure was introduced to align with international tax regulations and to promote the development of the carbon market in the country. The Ministry of Environment will work with the Ministry of Finance to ensure effective implementation of the new tax, continuously monitoring market dynamics. The news was reported by 工商時報. This initiative aims to improve transparency in the carbon market and support Singapore's efforts in the fight against climate change.

