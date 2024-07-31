Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
Singapore: Casa Vostra, the new Italian restaurant that conquers the heart of the city

30 July 2024_ Casa Vostra, a new Italian restaurant, has opened its doors in Singapore, precisely in the lively City Hall district, offering...

31 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
30 July 2024_ Casa Vostra, a new Italian restaurant, has opened its doors in Singapore, precisely in the lively City Hall district, offering authentic dishes at affordable prices. The restaurant, managed by chef Antonio, known for his pizzeria La Bottega Enoteca, has already gained popularity thanks to its culinary offering which includes innovative pizzas and fresh pastas. Among the specialties, the Diavola pizza and the Tartufo e Funghi stand out, which highlight high-quality Italian ingredients such as Parmigiano Reggiano and truffles. The news was reported by confirmgood.com, highlighting how Italian gastronomic culture continues to flourish abroad too. Casa Vostra is located on the first floor of Raffles City, an iconic shopping mall in Singapore, and represents an unmissable opportunity for lovers of Italian cuisine.

