Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
Singapore: Central Bank considers new measures for property market
15 settembre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 15, 2024_ The Central Bank of Singapore announced that its third quarter meeting will be held this week, with a focus on possible changes to its property market control measures. The body said it will continue to monitor the market and make necessary adjustments to ensure financial stability. Market experts expect the Central Bank to introduce further restrictions to address the overheating of the property market. The news was reported by 工商時報. The property market control measures were implemented to prevent asset bubbles and ensure housing affordability in the city-state.

