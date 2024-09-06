Singapore: Chairman Tharman Shanmugaratnam Promotes Role of Women in Management

06 September 2024_ Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has highlighted the importance of increasing women's participation in executive and management roles. In a speech, he called for more effective measures to ensure that more women can access leadership positions. In addition, Singapore recently approved the import of low-carbon electricity from Indonesia, expanding its sustainable energy sources. Finally, Paralympic swimmer Yip Pin Xiu highlighted the need to change social perceptions towards people with disabilities to foster their sporting success. The news was reported by berita.mediacorp.sg. Singapore continues to work to promote gender equality and social inclusion, with initiatives that aim to improve opportunities for all citizens.