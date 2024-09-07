Singapore: Changi Airport Terminal 5 to begin construction in 2025

07 September 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Wong has announced that construction of Changi Airport's Terminal 5 will begin in the first half of 2025. This new terminal is part of a broader plan to expand the city's air connections, aiming to exceed 200 routes by the mid-2030s. A new innovation lab is also planned to be opened to transform airport operations globally, with partners including Airbus and Boeing. The news was reported by straitstimes.com. Singapore, known for its Changi Airport, is a major air hub in Asia, renowned for its efficiency and high-quality services.