Singapore: Chee Hong Tat stresses importance of managing public resources responsibly

29 August 2024_ Singapore's Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said it was crucial to use the country's resources responsibly and avoid "fiscal fantasies". He stressed that increased spending is only possible if the company is willing to bear the costs. He also warned that maintaining bus services that duplicate MRT lines would result in higher costs and, as a result, higher fares for citizens. This was reported by straitstimes.com. Chee Hong Tat also highlighted the need to carefully manage the trade-offs between convenience and accessibility in Singapore's public transport.