Singapore: Child abuse cases rise despite decline in serious reports

26 September 2024_ Child abuse cases in Singapore have remained high over the past three years, with over 2,000 reports in 2023, nearly double the pre-pandemic levels. The Ministry of Health and Social Development released a report showing an increase in low-risk abuse cases, while severe abuse cases have decreased. However, the number of low-risk child abuse cases increased by 17% compared to 2021, with a total of 2,787 reports. The report highlights the importance of public awareness and reporting of abuse, with awareness among citizens increasing. The source of this information is 联合早报 (Lianhe Zaobao). The Singapore government is considering implementing specific laws to prevent domestic violence and improve victim protection.