Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 27 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:49
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Child abuse cases rise despite decline in serious reports

26 September 2024_ Child abuse cases in Singapore have remained high over the past three years, with over 2,000 reports in 2023, nearly double the...

Singapore: Child abuse cases rise despite decline in serious reports
27 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

26 September 2024_ Child abuse cases in Singapore have remained high over the past three years, with over 2,000 reports in 2023, nearly double the pre-pandemic levels. The Ministry of Health and Social Development released a report showing an increase in low-risk abuse cases, while severe abuse cases have decreased. However, the number of low-risk child abuse cases increased by 17% compared to 2021, with a total of 2,787 reports. The report highlights the importance of public awareness and reporting of abuse, with awareness among citizens increasing. The source of this information is 联合早报 (Lianhe Zaobao). The Singapore government is considering implementing specific laws to prevent domestic violence and improve victim protection.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports Singapore government reporters report highlights
Vedi anche
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza