Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:42
Singapore: Chinese tourists return to Kinmen after five-year absence

September 23, 2024_ After a five-year hiatus due to the pandemic, a group of 22 Chinese tourists returned to Kinmen, where they were warmly welcomed...

Singapore: Chinese tourists return to Kinmen after five-year absence
23 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
September 23, 2024_ After a five-year hiatus due to the pandemic, a group of 22 Chinese tourists returned to Kinmen, where they were warmly welcomed at Shui Tou Port. Kinmen Mayor Chen Fuhai said that this event marks a great opportunity for the island's tourism sector, and he hoped that the number of Chinese visitors would increase in the future. The group, who are from Fujian Province, are excited to explore Kinmen's history, culture and local cuisine. The municipality has announced plans to further promote cross-strait tourism exchanges, which will contribute to the island's economic development. The source of this news is 人間福報 (The Merit Times), a major media outlet in Singapore. Kinmen is an island located near the Chinese coast, known for its military history and natural beauty.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The source of this news is island isola Singapore
