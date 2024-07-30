Singapore: Clarifications on real estate investments by Oxley Holdings in Venice

29 July 2024_ Oxley Holdings has confirmed that there have been no arrests linked to CEO Ching Chiat Kwong's purchase of Palazzo Dona and Palazzo Papadopoli in Venice. The firm said Ching is not subject to personal restrictions in Italy and that the investigations into alleged acts of corruption concern public officials in Venice, not his investment activities. The accusations made by Claudio Vanin, linked to alleged agreements with the mayor of Venice Luigi Brugnaro, were rejected by Oxley, who underlined that the investments were made in a personal capacity. The news was reported by businesstimes.com.sg, highlighting the importance of Palazzo Dona and Palazzo Papadopoli, symbols of Italian architectural heritage. Oxley also said there were no developments regarding a proposed development in Pili Land, which was not found to be commercially viable.