Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Clarifications on real estate investments by Oxley Holdings in Venice

29 July 2024_ Oxley Holdings has confirmed that there have been no arrests linked to CEO Ching Chiat Kwong's purchase of Palazzo Dona and Palazzo...

Singapore: Clarifications on real estate investments by Oxley Holdings in Venice
30 luglio 2024 | 12.08
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

29 July 2024_ Oxley Holdings has confirmed that there have been no arrests linked to CEO Ching Chiat Kwong's purchase of Palazzo Dona and Palazzo Papadopoli in Venice. The firm said Ching is not subject to personal restrictions in Italy and that the investigations into alleged acts of corruption concern public officials in Venice, not his investment activities. The accusations made by Claudio Vanin, linked to alleged agreements with the mayor of Venice Luigi Brugnaro, were rejected by Oxley, who underlined that the investments were made in a personal capacity. The news was reported by businesstimes.com.sg, highlighting the importance of Palazzo Dona and Palazzo Papadopoli, symbols of Italian architectural heritage. Oxley also said there were no developments regarding a proposed development in Pili Land, which was not found to be commercially viable.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
not his investment activities there have been investimento investments
Vedi anche
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza