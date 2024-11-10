Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 10 Novembre 2024
Singapore: Collaboration with Malaysia for Johor Bahru Metro Project

November 10, 2024_ Singapore and Malaysia are collaborating on the Johor Bahru Metro project, which involves installing fiber optic cables and power...

Singapore: Collaboration with Malaysia for Johor Bahru Metro Project
10 novembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
November 10, 2024_ Singapore and Malaysia are collaborating on the Johor Bahru Metro project, which involves installing fiber optic cables and power cables on an elevated bridge. This initiative aims to improve the efficiency of communications and power transmission between the two countries. The project is a significant step towards infrastructure and technology integration between Singapore and Malaysia, facilitating connectivity between the two nations. The news was reported by 早报星期天. The Johor Bahru Metro is a major project that will connect the two cities, helping to strengthen economic and social ties between Singapore and Malaysia.

