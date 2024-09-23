Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Singapore: Collaboration with Rwanda on AI Guide for Small Countries

23 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
September 23, 2024_ Singapore and Rwanda have announced the launch of a handbook titled “A Guide to Small-Country AI Development,” designed to support small-sized nations in advancing AI. The handbook brings together practical experiences from different nations and offers concrete recommendations for implementing AI technologies. This initiative aims to bridge the technology gap and promote innovation in small countries, thereby contributing to their economic and social development. The news was reported by 联合早报. Singapore, a major technology hub in Asia, and Rwanda, known for its efforts in the technology sector, are collaborating to address common challenges related to AI adoption.

