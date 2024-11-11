Singapore: College of Islamic Studies launched to train local religious leaders

10 November 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has announced the establishment of the College of Islamic Studies Singapore (SCIS), an institution dedicated to training asatizah, or Islamic religious teachers. The college will offer a four-year undergraduate degree program, with majors in Islamic studies and social sciences, to meet the needs of the community. Wong described the initiative as a historic step to support the religious and social development of Singapore's Muslim population. The news was reported by Berita Harian. SCIS will collaborate with local and international institutions to ensure high-quality education, thereby helping to develop leaders capable of addressing the contemporary challenges of Singapore's multicultural society.