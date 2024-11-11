Singapore: College of Islamic Studies launched to train local religious leaders

Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:37
11 novembre 2024 | 13.10
Redazione Adnkronos
10 November 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has announced the establishment of the College of Islamic Studies Singapore (SCIS), an institution dedicated to training asatizah, or Islamic religious teachers. The college will offer a four-year undergraduate degree program, with majors in Islamic studies and social sciences, to meet the needs of the community. Wong described the initiative as a historic step to support the religious and social development of Singapore's Muslim population. The news was reported by Berita Harian. SCIS will collaborate with local and international institutions to ensure high-quality education, thereby helping to develop leaders capable of addressing the contemporary challenges of Singapore's multicultural society.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
