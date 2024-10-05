Singapore: Commitment to support Palestine in response to Middle East conflict

05 October 2024_ Singapore has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, with local institutions ready to address the consequences of the conflict in the Middle East. Minister for Islamic Community Affairs Masagos Zulkifli announced that the Malay/Muslim community in Singapore has already donated over 1.7 million Singapore dollars, including more than 10 million in technical aid packages. In addition, Singapore has supported the Palestinian Islands Reconstruction Plan, which extends until 2024, underlining the importance of empathy and compassion in this crisis. The news is reported by Berita Harian. Singapore, a multi-ethnic and multicultural nation, has a significant Malay/Muslim community that plays an active role in social and humanitarian issues.