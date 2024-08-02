Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 02 Agosto 2024
Singapore: Concern over the escalation of the conflict between Hamas and Israel

02 August 2024_ Singapore expresses deep concern over the escalation of the conflict between Hamas, an armed Palestinian group, and Israel, which has...

02 agosto 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

02 August 2024_ Singapore expresses deep concern over the escalation of the conflict between Hamas, an armed Palestinian group, and Israel, which has led to deaths and injuries in Gaza. Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged all sides to take measures to reduce tensions and prevent a wider conflict. Furthermore, Singapore stressed the importance of respecting international humanitarian law and called on Hamas to stop rocket attacks towards Israel, while Israel must stop its reprisals on Gaza. The news was reported by Berita Harian. Singapore continues to monitor the situation and reiterates its commitment to peace and stability in the Middle Eastern region.

