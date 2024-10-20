Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
Singapore: Concerns over new election advertising laws by Singapore Democratic Party

19 October 2024_ Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) Vice President Bryan Lim Boon Heng has raised concerns about the new election advertising laws,...

Singapore: Concerns over new election advertising laws by Singapore Democratic Party
20 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
19 October 2024_ Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) Vice President Bryan Lim Boon Heng has raised concerns about the new election advertising laws, particularly the Elections (Integrity of Online Advertising) (Amendment) Act (ELIONA). Lim questioned the fairness of these laws, arguing that they could give the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) an advantage over opposition candidates. The recently passed law aims to combat the spread of manipulated content online during elections, but Lim stressed that its implementation will be crucial to ensuring a level playing field. The news was reported by theonlinecitizen.com. The general election is scheduled for November 2025, and Lim urged the public to monitor possible bias against opposition candidates.

