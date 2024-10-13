Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 13 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Construction site accidents prompt increased safety measures

October 13, 2024_ Two accidents at construction sites in Singapore have left one person dead and one injured, prompting the Ministry of Manpower to...

Singapore: Construction site accidents prompt increased safety measures
13 ottobre 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 13, 2024_ Two accidents at construction sites in Singapore have left one person dead and one injured, prompting the Ministry of Manpower to step up inspections to ensure workplace safety. Starting tomorrow, authorities will implement stricter measures to prevent further accidents and improve working conditions at construction sites. This move is aimed at protecting workers and reducing the number of workplace accidents, which are a growing concern in the construction industry. The news was reported by 早报星期天. Singapore, known for its urban development and thriving construction industry, is facing workplace safety challenges, making the new measures necessary.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
at at construction sites aimed at protecting Singapore
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza