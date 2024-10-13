Singapore: Construction site accidents prompt increased safety measures

October 13, 2024_ Two accidents at construction sites in Singapore have left one person dead and one injured, prompting the Ministry of Manpower to step up inspections to ensure workplace safety. Starting tomorrow, authorities will implement stricter measures to prevent further accidents and improve working conditions at construction sites. This move is aimed at protecting workers and reducing the number of workplace accidents, which are a growing concern in the construction industry. The news was reported by 早报星期天. Singapore, known for its urban development and thriving construction industry, is facing workplace safety challenges, making the new measures necessary.