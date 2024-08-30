29 August 2024_ Transport Minister and Second Finance Minister Chee Hong Tat raised questions about the government’s fiscal management at the Economic Society of Singapore’s annual dinner, highlighting the need for a responsible approach. However, recent government spending, such as the construction of the Founders’ Memorial and the S$900 million annual support to SPH Media, appears to contradict his claims. Furthermore, the new unemployment support program, while promising assistance, does not meet the immediate needs of beneficiaries, raising concerns among citizens. The source of this information is theonlinecitizen.com. Government spending, which also includes controversial investments such as the ERP 2.0 system, raises questions about the consistency between official statements and actions taken.