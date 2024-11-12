Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 12 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:57
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Cooperation agreement with China leads to 25 concrete results

November 12, 2024_ Singapore and China achieved 25 significant results at the 20th meeting of the Joint Committee on Bilateral Cooperation....

Singapore: Cooperation agreement with China leads to 25 concrete results
12 novembre 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 12, 2024_ Singapore and China achieved 25 significant results at the 20th meeting of the Joint Committee on Bilateral Cooperation. Singapore's Minister of National Development Tan Kiat How stressed that these results reflect the progress and effectiveness of the bilateral cooperation mechanism. The meeting highlighted the importance of collaboration between the two countries in various fields, helping to strengthen economic and diplomatic ties. The news was reported by 联合早报. Singapore, one of Asia's leading city-states, is known for its dynamic economy and sustainable development policies, while China is Singapore's largest trading partner.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cina Singapore meeting highlighted Singapore's largest trading partner
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra, incontro governo-sindacati a Palazzo Chigi
News to go
Cremlino: "Telefonata Trump-Putin? Pura invenzione"
News to go
Lavoro, 5mila nuovi posti per sostenere la digitalizzazione nelle campagne
'The Day of The Jackal', Eddie Redmayne nel mirino di Lashana Lynch: l'intervista
News to go
Dai tartufi alle castagne, tempo di sagre
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza