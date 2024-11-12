Singapore: Cooperation agreement with China leads to 25 concrete results

November 12, 2024_ Singapore and China achieved 25 significant results at the 20th meeting of the Joint Committee on Bilateral Cooperation. Singapore's Minister of National Development Tan Kiat How stressed that these results reflect the progress and effectiveness of the bilateral cooperation mechanism. The meeting highlighted the importance of collaboration between the two countries in various fields, helping to strengthen economic and diplomatic ties. The news was reported by 联合早报. Singapore, one of Asia's leading city-states, is known for its dynamic economy and sustainable development policies, while China is Singapore's largest trading partner.