Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Corruption in Venice involves CEO of Oxley Holdings

July 25, 2024_ Oxley Holdings said allegations that its CEO, Ching Chiat Kwong, was involved in a corruption investigation involving public officials...

25 luglio 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
July 25, 2024_ Oxley Holdings said allegations that its CEO, Ching Chiat Kwong, was involved in a corruption investigation involving public officials in Venice, Italy, are "unfounded and untrue." The company clarified that Ching is involved in a personal capacity and that the group's operations have not been affected. Despite the negative news, Oxley shares closed just 1.3% lower at S$0.079. The news has sparked interest in Singapore, highlighting the links between the local business world and international legal issues, as reported by businesstimes.com.sg. Oxley Holdings is a major real estate developer in Singapore, also active in projects abroad, including Italy.

