Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
August 17, 2024_ Singapore's Ministry of Finance has announced a cost of living increase for 2024, set at $20.9 million, an increase of $1.7 million...

Singapore: Cost of Living Increase and Tax Cut for Families in 2024
17 agosto 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
August 17, 2024_ Singapore's Ministry of Finance has announced a cost of living increase for 2024, set at $20.9 million, an increase of $1.7 million from 2023. This adjustment will save a family of four about $1,400 in taxes. The measure, which will affect about 2 million families, was adopted to ease the tax burden and improve the quality of life of citizens. Over the past five years, the cost of living has increased progressively, highlighting the government's commitment to ensuring the well-being of its citizens, as reported by 中國時報. The Ministry of Finance stressed that it will continue to monitor the consumer price index for further adjustments in the future.

