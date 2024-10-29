Singapore: Daniele Cason Brings Italian Pizza to Mandarin Oriental

October 29, 2024_ Daniele Cason, executive chef of The Pizza Bar on 38, has debuted his omakase pizza at a pop-up at the Mandarin Oriental in Singapore from October 24 to 31, 2024. Cason, who was ranked first in the 50 Top Pizza Asia Pacific 2024, uses seasonal ingredients and organic Italian flours to create light and crispy pizzas, such as his renowned Marinara with San Marzano tomatoes. His food offering has attracted a lot of interest, with a two-month waiting list for his Tokyo restaurant. The news was reported by aplussingapore.com, highlighting the influence of Italian culinary tradition in Singapore. Cason, originally from Rome, brings a piece of Italy to the Asian metropolis, celebrating Italian food culture through his creations.