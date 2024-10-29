Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Daniele Cason Brings Italian Pizza to Mandarin Oriental

October 29, 2024_ Daniele Cason, executive chef of The Pizza Bar on 38, has debuted his omakase pizza at a pop-up at the Mandarin Oriental in...

Singapore: Daniele Cason Brings Italian Pizza to Mandarin Oriental
29 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 29, 2024_ Daniele Cason, executive chef of The Pizza Bar on 38, has debuted his omakase pizza at a pop-up at the Mandarin Oriental in Singapore from October 24 to 31, 2024. Cason, who was ranked first in the 50 Top Pizza Asia Pacific 2024, uses seasonal ingredients and organic Italian flours to create light and crispy pizzas, such as his renowned Marinara with San Marzano tomatoes. His food offering has attracted a lot of interest, with a two-month waiting list for his Tokyo restaurant. The news was reported by aplussingapore.com, highlighting the influence of Italian culinary tradition in Singapore. Cason, originally from Rome, brings a piece of Italy to the Asian metropolis, celebrating Italian food culture through his creations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
istidina his omakase pizza at a pop up at at
Vedi anche
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Migranti, Trump: "Lancerò il più ambizioso piano di espulsioni della storia"
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza