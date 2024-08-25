Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 25 Agosto 2024
Singapore: Dating App Fatigue Grows Among Young People

Singapore: Dating App Fatigue Grows Among Young People
25 agosto 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
August 25, 2024_ More and more young people in Singapore are growing tired of dating apps, complaining about superficial interactions and inauthentic profiles. In response, many are joining live events like singles mixers, where they can make more genuine connections. These initiatives offer fun ways to socialize and potentially find love, away from the swiping culture typical of apps. A relationship counselor says the search for deeper connections is on the rise among young people. The news was reported by todayonline.com. Singapore, a city-state known for its vibrant social scene, is seeing a shift in the dynamics of how its residents meet.

