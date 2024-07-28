Singapore: DBS Bank's cashback plan to support neighborhood shops

27 July 2024_ DBS Bank has launched the "Neighborhood Renewal Plan", which offers cashback to consumers who shop at local stores every Saturday from August until the end of the year. The first 75,000 participants can receive a $3 refund for purchases made in shops, markets and stalls. Additionally, customers who purchase eggs or rice at Sheng Siong Supermarket can receive the same refund, up to a maximum of 50,000 people. This initiative aims to support local merchants and address citizens' concerns regarding the cost of living, as reported by zbSunday. Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong highlighted the importance of collaboration between government and private partners to create a more inclusive and supportive society.