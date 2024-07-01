Cerca nel sito
 
Singapore: Distributed 42 tons of meat to 6,000 needy people

Singapore: Distributed 42 tons of meat to 6,000 needy people
01 luglio 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 1, 2024_ Approximately 42 tons of meat, ordered from various mosques across the country, were distributed to 6,000 needy people. The Minister Responsible for Islamic Community Affairs, Masagos Zulkifli, said that this distribution is part of efforts to help the less fortunate. The initiative involved several organizations, including the Darul Ghufran Mosque and the Al-Mukminin Mosque. The distribution of meat was organized to support families in difficulty during the period of sacrifice. Berita Harian reports it. This initiative highlights the importance of solidarity and community support in Singapore.

