Singapore: Dr Chee Soon Juan criticises PM Wong's speech

09 September 2024_ Dr Chee Soon Juan, Secretary-General of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), expressed his disappointment with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's recent National Day Rally speech, calling it full of generalities. According to Dr Chee, the speech overlooked crucial issues such as the influx of foreigners and the need to improve productivity. He stressed that Singaporeans want concrete strategies and not just empty statements. He also highlighted the rising house prices and the economic hardships faced by citizens. This was reported by theindependent.sg. Dr Chee urged the government to provide clear and transparent plans to address the country's economic and social challenges.