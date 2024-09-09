Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:10
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Dr Chee Soon Juan criticises PM Wong's speech

09 September 2024_ Dr Chee Soon Juan, Secretary-General of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), expressed his disappointment with Prime Minister...

Singapore: Dr Chee Soon Juan criticises PM Wong's speech
09 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

09 September 2024_ Dr Chee Soon Juan, Secretary-General of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), expressed his disappointment with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's recent National Day Rally speech, calling it full of generalities. According to Dr Chee, the speech overlooked crucial issues such as the influx of foreigners and the need to improve productivity. He stressed that Singaporeans want concrete strategies and not just empty statements. He also highlighted the rising house prices and the economic hardships faced by citizens. This was reported by theindependent.sg. Dr Chee urged the government to provide clear and transparent plans to address the country's economic and social challenges.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Soon Juan Sozial Demokratische Partei cent National Day Rally speech istidina
Vedi anche
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza