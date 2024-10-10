Singapore: Dr. Lee Wei Ling, daughter of founder Lee Kuan Yew, dies

09 October 2024_ Dr. Lee Wei Ling, daughter of Singapore's founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, has passed away at the age of 69. The news was announced by her brother Lee Hsien Yang in a Facebook post, where he revealed that his sister died at home on Wednesday morning. Lee Wei Ling was a prominent figure in Singapore's medical and social life, known for her commitment to public health and medicine. Her passing marks a great loss for the nation and her family. The source of this news is Berita Harian. Lee Kuan Yew, Lee Wei Ling's father, was Singapore's first Prime Minister and played a crucial role in transforming the country into one of Asia's most developed economies.