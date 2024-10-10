Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Dr. Lee Wei Ling, daughter of founder Lee Kuan Yew, dies

09 October 2024_ Dr. Lee Wei Ling, daughter of Singapore's founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, has passed away at the age of 69. The news was...

Singapore: Dr. Lee Wei Ling, daughter of founder Lee Kuan Yew, dies
10 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

09 October 2024_ Dr. Lee Wei Ling, daughter of Singapore's founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, has passed away at the age of 69. The news was announced by her brother Lee Hsien Yang in a Facebook post, where he revealed that his sister died at home on Wednesday morning. Lee Wei Ling was a prominent figure in Singapore's medical and social life, known for her commitment to public health and medicine. Her passing marks a great loss for the nation and her family. The source of this news is Berita Harian. Lee Kuan Yew, Lee Wei Ling's father, was Singapore's first Prime Minister and played a crucial role in transforming the country into one of Asia's most developed economies.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ling was Ling's father that his sister the news was
Vedi anche
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza