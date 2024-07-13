Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:42
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Duomo Ristorante brings Italian cuisine to the heart of the city

12 July 2024_ Duomo Ristorante has opened its doors in CHIJMES, in the heart of Singapore's civic district, offering an authentic Italian dining...

Singapore: Duomo Ristorante brings Italian cuisine to the heart of the city
13 luglio 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

12 July 2024_ Duomo Ristorante has opened its doors in CHIJMES, in the heart of Singapore's civic district, offering an authentic Italian dining experience. The restaurant, whose name means 'cathedral' in Italian, is located next to the historic chapel of the former convent school, now transformed into a dining and nightlife complex. Duomo Ristorante stands out for its loyalty to Italian tradition, with a menu that ranges from dishes from the Alpine north to those from the maritime south of Italy. Among the specialties, the Bruschetta with Sicilian Pizzutelli tomatoes and the Wagyu beef carpaccio stand out, which requires a glass of Chianti for a perfect pairing. Spiritedsingapore.com reports it. The restaurant is a tribute to the rusticity and authenticity of Italian cuisine, offering an environment reminiscent of the squares of Italian cities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ristorante restaurant Italian its doors
Vedi anche
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza