Singapore: Duomo Ristorante brings Italian cuisine to the heart of the city

12 July 2024_ Duomo Ristorante has opened its doors in CHIJMES, in the heart of Singapore's civic district, offering an authentic Italian dining experience. The restaurant, whose name means 'cathedral' in Italian, is located next to the historic chapel of the former convent school, now transformed into a dining and nightlife complex. Duomo Ristorante stands out for its loyalty to Italian tradition, with a menu that ranges from dishes from the Alpine north to those from the maritime south of Italy. Among the specialties, the Bruschetta with Sicilian Pizzutelli tomatoes and the Wagyu beef carpaccio stand out, which requires a glass of Chianti for a perfect pairing. Spiritedsingapore.com reports it. The restaurant is a tribute to the rusticity and authenticity of Italian cuisine, offering an environment reminiscent of the squares of Italian cities.