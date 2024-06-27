Singapore: Economic and technological ties with Italy strengthened

25 June 2024_ Singapore and Italy have strengthened their economic and technological ties, as declared by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam during an event in Rome on 23 June. Several Singaporean companies, such as PSA and GIC, are active in Italy, operating port terminals and investing in renewable energy data centers. The two countries also collaborate on science and technology projects, with joint initiatives in the fields of food technology and artificial intelligence. STMicroelectronics, a Franco-Italian company, has been a key player in Singapore's electronics sector for decades. Beritaharian.sg reports it. During his visit, President Tharman met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, underlining the importance of such relationships in uncertain times.