Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
Singapore: Economists raise economic growth forecasts for 2024

Singapore: Economists raise economic growth forecasts for 2024
12 settembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
11 September 2024_ Private sector economists have raised their economic growth forecast for Singapore in 2024 to 2.6%, from 2.4% previously estimated. GDP growth will be supported by the finance, insurance, construction and wholesale and retail trade sectors. However, the forecast for the manufacturing sector has been lowered to a modest 0.6%. In addition, inflation estimates have been lowered, with consumer price inflation expected to rise to 2.6% in 2024, from 2.8% previously, The Business Times reported. Unemployment in Singapore is forecast to remain stable at 2.1% by the end of the year.

