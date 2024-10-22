Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 22 Ottobre 2024
13:46
Singapore: EMA and SP Group collaborate on a roadmap for the electricity grid of the future

21 October 2024_ The Energy Market Authority (EMA) of Singapore has partnered with SP Group to develop a roadmap for future power grid capabilities....

Singapore: EMA and SP Group collaborate on a roadmap for the electricity grid of the future
22 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

21 October 2024_ The Energy Market Authority (EMA) of Singapore has partnered with SP Group to develop a roadmap for future power grid capabilities. This project aims to identify key challenges and areas for intervention to improve the resilience of the power grid by integrating distributed energy resources and digital solutions. The roadmap, which will be launched later this year, will guide research and development efforts to enhance Singapore's grid capabilities. In addition, EMA has launched a consultation to explore the benefits of virtual power plants, which optimise and aggregate distributed energy resources. The news was reported by The Business Times. The collaboration also includes the creation of a 15-megawatt virtual power plant, which will use solar sources and energy storage systems.

