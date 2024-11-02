Singapore: Employers Refuse to Adopt Four-Day Workweek

November 1, 2024_ A survey conducted by the Singapore National Employers Federation revealed that executives from 95 companies are not in favor of implementing the four-day work week. The survey, which surveyed 330 employers from September 30 to October 7, showed that most considered the practice impractical. Only 18% of respondents said they planned to adopt the shortened work week, mainly to improve employee well-being. The Singapore National Employers Federation noted that operational demands and market competition influence this decision. In addition, challenges related to rising costs and productivity were cited as reasons for resistance to adopting this work model.